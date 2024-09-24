Funny reactions trailed the video of a female corps member participating in a dance competition at the NYSC camp

The lady gave fantastic dance moves as she danced alongside other corps members on stage during the competition

Many TikTok users who saw the video rushed to the comment section to appreciate the dancers for the entertaining moves

A female National Youth Service Corps member showed her energetic dance moves in a fun video.

The lady, clad in white shorts and shirt, danced energetically to Skales’ Shake Body.

Female corps member shows off energetic dance moves at NYSC camp. Photo: @a_boo_bae_chukwu

Source: TikTok

Her dance moves were captured in a fun video shared by @a_boo_bae_chukwu_ on her TikTok page.

The lady showed her skills in a dance battle with other corps members on the stage with her.

Her dance moves were met with cheers and applause from other corps members who watched them compete.

In the video caption, the lady said she danced that way because she wanted to win.

She said:

“I wanted to win. My shame is shaming me. Everything i did was because of the hype ! I promise.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as female corps member dance energetically

@isaacthelord10 said:

"I think the boys did more of the embarrassing part cause ahhh."

@De_Queens_BeautyHouse said:

"Why is my heart skipping thinking that she might fall."

@chidimmaugonna said:

"Please tell me you won that competition cos i don’t understand what the rest were doing."

@nanyatracy said:

"That boy wey wear khaki beside you😂, him get dangerous moves."

@Tclass_hair said:

"Energy opooor 😁 🤣 wen I went to Nysc camp 2018 then it was Miss Nysc I participated o, I nor get strength for dance."

Corp members join viral dance challenge

In a related story, two NYSC corps members took the internet by storm with their incredible Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge, captured in a video that has since gone viral on TikTok.

In the viral clip, the corps members are seen sporting their NYSC uniforms, complete with their distinctive caps, as they break into the energetic dance routine.

Despite the presence of moving cars on the road, their focus and effortless execution of the dance have captivated viewers worldwide.

