Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has called for the immediate dismissal of Heineken Lokpobiri, the minister of state for petroleum resources (oil)

Ayodele's call comes amid the high price of fuel in Nigeria, which the cleric predicted would further rise

The outspoken preacher held that Lokpobiri's alleged inability to effectively manage Nigeria’s oil resources led to disturbing hardship, including high fuel prices, scarcity of petroleum products, and a strain on the nation's economy

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual leader of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Friday, October 4, asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack Heineken Lokpobiri, the minister of state for petroleum resources (oil).

Legit.ng reports that Ayodele's latest call comes amid talks from different quarters that a cabinet reshuffle is imminent.

Ayodele asks Tinubu to fire Lokpobiri

Tinubu, who had vowed to fire non-performing ministers, has ignored talks about rejigging his cabinet.

In a new statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Primate Ayodele stated that Lokpobiri has failed in his responsibility in the oil sector and is one of the public officials responsible for the current hardship in Nigeria.

The outspoken cleric said the minister's continuous stay in office is a disservice to the nation.

Primate Ayodele's statement partly reads:

"The government must do the right thing by reviewing NNPC activities and the minister, Heineken Lokpobiri, who knows nothing.

“He is one of the ministers that should be removed or transferred out of the sector with immediate effect, otherwise, Nigeria will buy petrol for N1,500 and they are going to import adulterated petroleum because of the minister and NNPC’s negligence."

Nigeria at 64: Ayodele proposes name change

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele said among others, Nigerian authorities must restructure the country.

In a video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ayodele lamented that Nigeria has not made giant progress since 1960 when Britain granted the African nation independence.

Ayodele said if Nigeria’s name is not changed, the country will remain stagnant.

