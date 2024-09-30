Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has been sworn in as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN)

President Tinubu presided over her swearing-in ceremony at the Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Villa on Monday as seen in a video shared by Dada Olusegun, presidential aide

It is a historic moment for Kekere-Ekun as she emerges 23rd substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, September 30, swore in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the substantive 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun sworn in as Nigeria's First Female Chief Justice. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The swearing-in ceremony which was held in the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja on Monday, followed the confirmation of Justice Kekere-Ekun by the Senate last Wednesday.

Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, confirmed the development in a post accompanied by videos, shared on his X page on Monday.

Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate of Nigeria, Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, and other top government officials were present during the swearing-in ceremony.

The presidential aide tweeted:

"President Bola Ahmed presides over the Swearing In of the newly appointed and confirmed Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun at the State House Council Chambers."

The ceremony was witnessed by three of Kekere-Ekun’s predecessors, including Justice Alooma Muktar, Justice Mahmud Mohammed, Justice Walter Onnoghen and Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, The Nation reported.

Also in the Chambers are her family members as well as the other justices of the Supreme Court.

Legit.ng recalls that Justice Kekere-Ekun, the 23rd chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), said despite significant progress made in attaining judicial independence, more still needs to be done.

The new CJN tasked judiciary officers to justify the confidence that the citizenry reposed in the integrity of their offices.

Watch the video of Kekere-Ekun's swearing-in-ceremony below:

Tinubu tasks new CJN on loyalty

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said his administration expects the Supreme Court to "continue to play a critical role" in the evolution of Nigeria's democracy.

Tinubu challenged the apex court to "shape public policies that impact all segments of Nigerian society".

He also assured the new CJN that his administration "will continue to provide appropriate support to improve the welfare and capacity of the judiciary."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng