The Lagos State Police Command successfully dismantled an illegal internet fraud training centre, commonly referred to as a “Yahoo School,” in the Iju area of Lagos.

The operation led to the arrest of four principal suspects—Chibuike Ihejika, 23; Stanley Ihejika, 22; Obiora Oyediba, 26; and Emmanuel Oyedibe, 25—alongside six trainees, including an underaged boy identified as Minachi Udochukwu, aged 12.

Source: Getty Images

Recruitment and exploitation revealed

According to the police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, the principal suspects recruited trainees from Anambra State, teaching them cybercrime techniques and confiscating the proceeds of their fraudulent activities.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that the trainees were subjected to harsh treatment, with Udochukwu displaying injuries allegedly inflicted during the training to compel compliance.

Legal actions and public warnings

According to PUNCH, police warned the owner of the facility to surrender at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and confirmed that the suspects would be prosecuted upon the conclusion of investigations.

The command urged parents and guardians to monitor their children’s activities to prevent exploitation. It also called on the public to report fraudulent activities to the SCID in Yaba and assured Lagosians of continued efforts to combat cybercrime and other criminal activities.

The statement read in part:

“During the successful operations, the police detectives arrested four Yahoo experts who were running the notorious school, namely Chibuike Ihejika, 23; Stanley Ihejika, 22; Obiora Oyediba, 26; and Emmanuel Oyedibe, 25.

“The other six suspects are their criminal trainees, all of whom were undergoing training in cybercrime and fraud: Okorie Henry, Otoh Chisom, 20; Okeke Kwufrochikwu, 26; Uchenna Obeji, 26; Minachi Udochukwu, 12; and Chinedu Ukachukwu, 23.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the principal suspects of the facility recruited their trainees from Anambra State, engaged them to commit internet fraud and other related crimes.

“The proceeds from their fraudulent activities were being confiscated by the principal suspects.

“In line with due process of the law, the underage suspect among them, Minachi Ugochukwu, 12 years old, with healing marks of injuries on his body allegedly inflicted on him by the main principal suspect to compel him into the commission of the criminal acts, is being given medical attention and kept in protective custody till his relatives are identified and reunited with him.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, also commends the police personnel involved in this operation for their dedication and professionalism that resulted in this success.

“The CP Jimoh assures all Lagosians that the Command remains resolute and committed to combating all forms of crimes and criminalities, including cybercrime tagged ‘yahoo,’ etc.

“He urges residents to report every suspicious activity or incident to the police in their localities for prompt action,” the statement added.

Everything to Know About “Yahoo School” Recently Uncovered by Lagos Police

Source: Twitter

Nigeria leads Africa in cybercrime arrests

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria has emerged as the country with the highest number of arrests in Interpol’s latest cybercrime crackdown, which dismantled criminal networks across seven African nations.

The international operation, known as Operation Red Card, led to the arrest of 306 suspects and the seizure of 1,842 devices between November 2024 and February 2025.

