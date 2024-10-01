Today, October 1, 2024, marks Nigeria's Independence Day, but it's also a day of mass protests across the country. Nigerians are taking to the streets to demand an end to bad governance.

The protests, which have been planned for some time, are expected to draw large crowds in major cities, including Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt, with people gathering at key locations such as Eagle Square, Ikeja Under Bridge, and Freedom Park.

As Nigeria celebrates 64 years of independence on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, thousands of citizens gathered in Lagos and Abuja to protest high living and energy costs. Photo credit: @ojinarad

which have been tagged #FearlessInOctober.