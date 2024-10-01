Live Updates: October 1 Protest Begins as Nigerians March Out on Independence Day
Today, October 1, 2024, marks Nigeria's Independence Day, but it's also a day of mass protests across the country. Nigerians are taking to the streets to demand an end to bad governance.
The protests, which have been planned for some time, are expected to draw large crowds in major cities, including Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt, with people gathering at key locations such as Eagle Square, Ikeja Under Bridge, and Freedom Park.
As the situation unfolds, stay tuned for Legit.ng's live updates on the October 1st protests in Nigeria, which have been tagged #FearlessInOctober.
FearlessInOctober: Sowore joins protesters in Lagos
Activist Omoyele Sowore joined protesters in Lagos, marching to Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota to demonstrate against anti-government policies.
A significant security presence was noticeable in Lagos and Abuja, with security agents maintaining a safe distance from protesters.
The demonstrations weren't limited to these two cities; protesters gathered in multiple states across Nigeria to voice their demands, according to Channels TV.
FearlessInOctober: Protesters gather in Lagos
In Lagos, around the state capital in Ikeja, youths besieged the popular Ikeja UnderBridge area, paralysing traffic on the day that the government already declared a public holiday for the celebration of Nigeria’s independence.
The protesters in Lagos also wielded large format banners with boldly encrusted statements like, “Reverse Anti-People, Neoliberal Policies Of Privatisation, Deregulation and Devaluation of Naira”, among others.
FearlessInOctober: Protesters gather in Abuja
On Tuesday, October 1, protesters gathered at the Utako area in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) waving the Nigerian Green-White-Green flag and banners with various inscriptions such as “EndBadGovernance”, “DiasporaVoting”, “EndHighLivingCosts”, amongst others.
