Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is just one year and four months, but it already has fierce critics within and outside Nigeria.

Although, Tinubu won the 2023 general election largely due to the support of the northern governors, some politicians from that region — especially those who do not belong to his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) — have emerged his top critics.

President Bola Tinubu often face backlashes from certain northern politicians.

Source: Facebook

Tinubu, a southerner, succeeded Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, after the latter's eight-year in office. However, it is no secret that some northern politicians are eyeing the presidential seat in Aso Rock.

Legit.ng highlight four strong critics of President Tinubu from the North below:

1) Salihu Lukman

Lukman, from Kaduna state, is probably President Tinubu's fiercest critic at the moment.

A former national vice-chairman (north-west) of the APC, Lukman seized every opportunity to attack President Tinubu and the ruling party.

Lukman was the one-man riot squad that fought the former national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu; and erstwhile national secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, to a standstill.

Born on December 18, 1962, Lukman is a development economist, and policy analyst. He holds Bachelors of Science (1989) and Masters of Science (2000) degrees in Economics, all from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna state.

Apart from being a former member of the APC's national working committee, Lukman was a one-time director-general (DG) of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

2) Sule Lamido

Lamido is one of the top Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains of northern origin who are very critical of the Tinubu administration.

Just on Wednesday, October 4, the former Jigawa state governor criticised President Tinubu’s decision to embark on a two-week leave outside the country amid the current economic hardship.

The PDP stalwart alleged that the president had deliberately and consciously unleashed pain and agony on citizens,.

3) Atiku Abubakar

Presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, is arguably President Tinubu's biggest political rival.

Atiku has been contesting for president since 1993, albeit unsuccessfully.

He served as the vice president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 during the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo.

The 77-year-old vied unsuccessfully for president of Nigeria six times: in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023. He ran in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential primaries in 1993, but lost to Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe.

The Adamawa-born politician is a key member of the PDP.

4) Bala Mohammed

Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, has constantly attacked President Tinubu's administration since it came on board in 2023.

In fact, his ceaseless criticism of Tinubu and the ruling APC caused a group, the Arewa Young Leaders Forum (AYLF), to issue a threat in August to take action.

Prior to becoming governor of Bauchi state, Mohammed was minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) from 2010 to 2015, and senator for Bauchi South from 2007 to 2010.

The 65-year-old is a ranking member of the opposition PDP and has already indicated that he might contest for president in the 2027 general election.

"Tinubu never came prepared": Arewa group

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) strongly disapproved of the Tinubu administration's handling of Nigeria's economic challenges, focusing on the recent fuel price hike and the ensuing hardship for Nigerians.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, Professor Mohammedu Baba, the group's spokesperson, expressed deep concern over President Tinubu's policies, particularly how they have allegedly worsened the cost of living in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng