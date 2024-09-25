Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, September 25, insisted that former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, must "surrender" before Justice Emeka Nwite of the federal high court, Abuja.

In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the EFCC said Bello's legal team had undertaken to produce him to answer to the 18-count charges of money laundering it levelled against him.

Bello (left), who left office in January after completing his eight-year tenure as governor, has been having a running battle with the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency stated that Bello "should be more interested in clearing his name than playing the victim and crying persecution".

Recall on September 18, Bello’s media office said the ex-governor had honoured the anti-graft agency’s invitation.

The EFCC immediately denied that Bello was in its custody, restating that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was still a wanted man.

However, Bello’s media office responded by saying the politician was not interrogated when he visited the EFCC office and was turned back.

The media office of the former governor also alleged that operatives of the EFCC laid siege to the Kogi government lodge in Abuja in a bid to forcefully arrest Bello.

The EFCC's statement partly reads:

"The incident of Wednesday, September 18, 2024, regarding the orchestrated antics of the former governor to surrender himself to the EFCC, having denied being invited by the Commission and operating underground as a fugitive for several months, expectedly raised concerns and curiosity of many Nigerians who had been waiting frantically for his arrest and trial.

"As a responsible anti-graft agency, the EFCC is sensitive to public opinions, especially if they are in tandem with its operational codes and Standard Operating Procedures. However, no hysteria, blackmail, sentiment or coordinated attacks in some section of the media would make the Commission compromise its integrity."

