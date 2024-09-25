Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), the lead prosecution counsel in the trial of Yahaya Bello, told Justice Emeka Nwite of the federal high court, Abuja, that the recent appearance of the former Kogi governor at the parking lots of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was out of place.

Legit.ng reports that the EFCC is prosecuting Bello on 18-count charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of N80.2 billion.

Bello (left), who left office in January after completing his eight-year tenure as governor, has been having a running battle with the EFCC.

Source: Facebook

Recall on September 18, Bello’s media office said the ex-governor had honoured the anti-graft agency’s invitation.

The EFCC immediately denied that Bello was in its custody, restating that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was still a wanted man.

However, Bello’s media office responded by saying the politician was not interrogated when he visited the EFCC office and was turned back.

The media office of the former governor also alleged that operatives of the EFCC laid siege to the Kogi government lodge in Abuja in a bid to forcefully arrest Bello.

On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Pinheiro argued that both the trial court and court of appeal ordered Bello to present himself for arraignment in the N80.2 billion money laundering charges preferred against him by the EFCC.

Pinheiro explained:

“There is nowhere my Lordship or the court of appeal ordered that Yahaya Bello present himself at the EFCC car park, but rather to appear before my Lordship for arraignment. What is even more worrisome and disconcerting is that the defendant went to the EFCC car park holding the hands of a person with immunity who came with all the full security of his office.

“The implication, my Lord, is if there was an attempt to get him from the person of immunity, there would be an invitation to anarchy. The invitation by the EFCC later in the day for Yahaya Bello to come alone, not with a person with immunity, security persons and other people was resisted again on their own admission."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng understands that the matter is slated for arraignment and Justice Nwite has reserved judgement on the submissions of both the EFCC and Bello's lawyers.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the matter till October 30, 2024, for arraignment and ruling.

'Bello must have his day in court' - EFCC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC insisted that Bello must "surrender" before Justice Nwite of the federal high court, Abuja.

The EFCC said Bello's legal team had undertaken to produce him to answer to the 18-count charges of money laundering it levelled against him. The anti-graft agency stated that Bello "should be more interested in clearing his name than playing the victim and crying persecution".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng