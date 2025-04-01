Pastor E. A. Adeboye, General Overseer of the RCCG, announced the renaming of the Apapa Family to “The Favoured Family” during a visit to Trinity Towers

The change, revealed as a divine instruction, symbolised the church’s renewed alignment with God's vision

Members celebrated the announcement, embracing the new name as a sign of spiritual blessings and purpose

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), announced a significant change within the church structure through an X post on April 1.

During their second visit to Trinity Towers, the headquarters of the RCCG City of David parish in Lagos, Pastor Adeboye and his wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Folu Adeboye, revealed they had received a divine instruction to rename the Apapa Family within the church.

Pastor Adeboye Renames RCCG Church Chapter, Its New Name Finally Released

The group will now be known as “The Favoured Family.”

Trinity towers as a focal point

Trinity Towers, situated at the heart of the RCCG City of David parish, played a pivotal role in this renaming process.

The iconic location, which serves as a hub for the church's activities, symbolised the growth and importance of the Apapa Family.

Pastor Adeboye's announcement highlighted the divine significance of this change and the impact it would have on the church's operations and spiritual identity.

Emphasis on divine favour

In his message, Pastor Adeboye underscored the importance of divine favour as central to the church's mission.

The renaming of the family reflects the spiritual alignment with God's vision for the RCCG. Members of the newly christened “The Favoured Family” celebrated the announcement, viewing it as a blessing and a reaffirmation of their purpose within the church.

In an X post by Adeboye on X on April 1, he wrote:

During their second visit to Trinity Towers, the home of the RCCG City of David parish, which serves as the headquarters of the Apapa Family—now The Favoured Family, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, alongside his wife, Pastor (Mrs.) Folu Adeboye, received a divine instruction to rename the well-known family within the RCCG structure.

