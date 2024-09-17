“We Can’t Blame Anyone”: Tinubu Identifies Cause of Maiduguri Flood
- President Tinubu on Monday visited Borno state due to the severe flooding that displaced thousands of residents
- The president stopped by the IDP camp, the government house and the Shehu of Borno palace where he revealed the possible cause of the flood
- Tinubu maintained that he can't blame anyone but his government has “been reflecting on how to tackle this kind of disaster and the effects of climate change”
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Maiduguri, Borno state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the flood that ravaged most of Maiduguri, Borno state capital, last Tuesday, was a “natural disaster” that no one should be blamed for.
"Maiduguri flood is a natural disaster" Tinubu insists
The president spoke on Monday, September 16, during a visit to Maiduguri.
Recall that on September 10, Alau Dam, which had been at full capacity in the weeks prior, collapsed. This led to the worst flooding in the state in 30 years.
The flood affected swathes of Maiduguri, culminating in the displacement of over 400,000 residents and the death of over 30 persons.
As reported by The Cable, President Tinubu paid visits to the Borno government house, Shehu of Borno palace, and the camp of internally displaced persons (IDP).
The president said government cannot apportion blame for the disaster.
“This disaster was a natural one. It was not the making of anybody,” Tinubu was quoted as saying in a statement from Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy.
ThisDay and Arise TV confirmed the development in their publication on Tuesday, September 17.
"Why I could not go to America", Tinubu speaks
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu said he cut off his trip to the United States over the devastating flood that rampaged Maiduguri.
Tinubu, who was outside the country when the incident happened last week, said he was properly briefed by Vice President Kashim Shettima.
Speaking at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Garbai El-Kaneni, Tinubu assured the victims of the flood of the federal government's support.
Source: Legit.ng
