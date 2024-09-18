Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, paid a condolence/solidarity visit to Borno state

Obi on Tuesday, September, 17, donated N50 million to victims of the Maiduguri flood in the northeast state

The former Anambra governor said he and the Labour Party are dedicated to helping alleviate the suffering and hardship caused by the floods

Maiduguri, Borno state - Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, has donated N50 million to victims of the Maiduguri flood in Borno state.

Obi visited Governor Babagana Zulum, and Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Al Amin El-Kanemi, paying condolence/solidarity to the state.

Obi said Labour Party is committed to supporting those affected by the devastating floods in Borno State. Photo credit: @PeterObi

He was accompanied by his 2023 running mate, Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, and the Chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee Senator, Nenadi Usman.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi on Tuesday, September 17

The former Anambra state governor visited the Bank of the North spare parts market, where traders lost their goods, and an IDP camp in Government College.

Obi said:

“To demonstrate our solidarity, we have made an initial donation of ₦50M to the state government. But our support doesn't stop there.

“We will continue to stand with the people of Borno, providing aid and resources to help them rebuild and recover from this tragedy.

“As the people of Borno navigate this challenging time, we want them to know they are not alone.

“We are dedicated to helping alleviate the suffering and hardship caused by the floods, which have submerged over half of Maiduguri and displaced thousands of residents.”

