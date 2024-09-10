Residents of Maiduguri are on high alert after severe flooding submerged numerous homes

Maiduguri, Borno - Residents of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, are on high alert after severe flooding submerged numerous homes.

This is following the reported overflow of the Alau Dam, which has been at full capacity for the past week.

In a statement issued early Tuesday, September 10, Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar, called for the immediate evacuation of residents living near the riverbanks, The Punch reported.

The statement, titled “Flooding Alert for River Bank Residents,” urged quick action to prevent further disaster.

Professor Tar stated:

“Due to the unusually high water levels this year, we strongly advise residents along the riverbanks to take immediate steps to safeguard themselves and their belongings.

"The Alau Dam has overflowed, creating a new channel that is now destroying farmland, with water rapidly advancing towards the riverbank."

Maiduguri residents urged to evacuate affected arreas

He also encouraged residents in affected areas to follow designated evacuation routes for a safe exit.

As reported by, Premium Times, the last significant breach of the Alau Dam occurred in 1994, leading to widespread flooding that submerged nearly half of Maiduguri.

See the video below:

