Maiduguri, Borno state - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has made a significant donation of N100 million to aid victims of the devastating floods in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

The donation was announced on Sunday, September 15, in a statement released by his media adviser, Paul Ibe.

UN says Borno flooding worst in 30 years

The flood, triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam following heavy rains, has left Maiduguri submerged in water.

According to the United Nations Human Rights Refugee Council and local residents, this is the worst flooding the area has experienced in 30 years, The Punch reported.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported that over 23,000 households have been affected as floodwaters inundated several areas.

Atiku’s makes humanitarian gesture

During his visit to Borno, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met with state governor Prof. Babagana Zulum at the Government House, where he formally announced his donation to the flood relief fund, Leadership reported.

In a statement, his media adviser highlighted Atiku's commitment to humanitarian causes, stating,

"The Waziri’s generous gesture is a testament to his unwavering dedication to humanitarian efforts."

The statement also called upon Atiku’s associates to join in contributing to the ongoing relief efforts.

Governor Zulum lauds Atiku's gesture

Atiku's arrival in Maiduguri was met with a warm reception from Senators Mohammed Monguno (Borno North) and Kaka Lawan (Borno Central).

Governor Zulum expressed deep appreciation for the former vice president's support, stating,

"The people of Borno deeply appreciate this show of solidarity."

See the photos below:

49 people dead, over 41,000 displaced - NEMA says

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported at least 49 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced in northeastern Nigeria due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains.

The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) reported on Monday, August 26, that the flooding has severely affected the states of Jigawa, Adamawa, and Taraba, with 41,344 people displaced.

