Former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has sent an urgent message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

General Abdulsalami said the economic hardship in the country has gone out of hand and people are crying

He added that many Nigerians can no longer afford three square meals a day due to the hardship

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Minna, Niger state - Former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to remedy the hardship confronting Nigerians.

Abdulsalami said the present hardship was getting out of control as people cannot afford three square meals.

Abdulsalami said the answer is the need for the government to flood and saturate the communities with food. Photo credit: @SPNigeria/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He stated this made when he received the leadership of Campaign for Democracy and Human Rights in his hilltop residence in Minna, Niger state on Tuesday, September 17, Vanguard reports.

“Everybody is crying about this hardship and it seems to be getting out of control.

”People cannot afford three square meals; the issue of transportation, the hike in fuel, the hike in school fees for the children, and the lack of funds in everybody’s pocket is making life difficult for everybody.”

The group led by Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Jabi urged General Abdusalami to prevail on Tinubu to remedy the situation.

The former army general said he has not stopped giving useful advice on the way out of the current hardship.

As reported by ThisDay, he said palliatives were not the answer to the high prices of food and other items in the country.

“The answer is the need for the government to flood and saturate the communities with food.

”Let the government buy food and sell it at lesser prices, so people can buy the food items of their choice, depending on their income.

“We have passed these recommendations to the government and we hope they will implement it.”

