Flooding: “Jailed Terrorists Might Have Escaped,” Nigerian Gov Raises Alarm in Trending Interview
- Borno Governor Babagana Zulum in a recent interview, revealed that some inmates who are Boko Haram leaders fled from the correctional facility in Maiduguri, the state capital
- Zulum raised this alarm following the recent flooding that displaced thousands of residents in Borno state and some communities in Maiduguri on Tuesday due to the collapse of Alau Dam
- According to security intelligence, some inmates were moved, and there were reports of a few escaping
Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state said he is “seriously worried” that jailed Boko Haram terrorists might have escaped from the Maiduguri correctional centre after the severe flooding that ravaged the state capital.
Maiduguri flood: Zulum speaks out
Recall that on Tuesday, September 10, the Alau Dam, which had been at full capacity for the past few weeks, collapsed, causing the worst flooding the state has experienced in the last 30 years.
The flood affected many parts of Maiduguri, leading to the displacement of over 400,000 residents and the death of over 30 people, including children.
Zulum: ‘Some Boko Haram leaders might have escaped’
Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, reported that at least 200 inmates escaped from the Maiduguri correctional centre due to the disaster.
In an interview with the BBC News, Zulum said that the flood affected over two million people.
As reported by The Cable and Daily Independent, the Borno governor said his administration has started providing “humanitarian assistance” to the victims of the flood.
Asked about reports that some Boko Haram insurgents may have escaped from the prison due to the flood, the Borno governor said:
“I’m worried. Yes, I’m seriously worried.”
“But you also have to bear in mind that the Borno State Government has established what we call the Borno model of rehabilitation, which has allowed many insurgents to repent,” he added.
“Within the last two years, over 200,000 Boko Haram members and their families have repented, and I think this has also yielded positive results in ensuring the return of peace and stability to Borno state.”
Monarch flees as flood displaces Borno residents
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai Elkenemi, has been forced to leave his palace due to heavy flooding.
Although the monarch is currently taking refuge at the Government House, residents of the affected areas are trapped in the disaster as they struggle to rescue their properties and lives.
The affected residents, worst hit by the natural disaster, spoke with the press on Tuesday and shared their greatest fear.
