President Bola Tinubu has said he cut off his trip to the United States over the devastating flood that rampaged Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state

Tinubu, who was outside the country when the incident happened last week, said he was properly briefed by Vice President Kashim Shettima

Speaking at the Palace of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Garbai El-Kaneni, Tinubu assured the victims of the flood of the federal government's support

President Bola Tinubu has said that he cut short his foreign trip to visit Borno and commiserate with the people of Maiduguri, who were affected by the flood disaster last week.

The president, who was outside the country for an official assignment, said he was planning to fly to America from London when the incident happened, he said Vice President Kashim Shettima briefed him, but he vowed to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

Maiduguri flood: Tinubu speaks at Borno monarch's palace

In a video seen by Legit.ng, Tinubu spoke at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Garbai El-Kaneni, and assured the victims of the federal government's support.

In the video, Tinubu told El-Kanemi:

"I am just here to sympathise with you. I know your palace was overtaken by flood. I had the report. My vice president gave me the details. I was going directly to America, but I had to cut off the trip to be with you, if only for five minutes."

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) attributed the devastating flood to the overflow of the Alau Dam, triggered by heavy rainfall. This marked the worst flooding in Maiduguri in three decades. The disaster affected over 23,000 households after the Alau dam ruptured on the Ngadda River, 20km south of Maiduguri, causing water levels to rise rapidly.

Atiku makes N100m donation to Borno victims

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has donated N100 million to assist victims of the devastating floods in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The flood, caused by the overflow of the Alau Dam, has submerged Maiduguri and affected over 23,000 households.

During his visit to Borno, Atiku met with Governor Babagana Zulum, who praised the donation, while Atiku’s media adviser called on his associates to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts.

