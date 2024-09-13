The recent flood in Maiduguri, Borno State, has left a trail of devastation, marking the worst such disaster in three decades

Survivors recount their harrowing experiences as rescue teams work tirelessly to locate missing persons and provide aid to those affected

Amidst the chaos, families remain hopeful, clinging to the possibility of reuniting with their loved ones

Survivors of the devastating flood in Maiduguri, the worst in three decades, have shared their harrowing experiences as rescue operations continue.

The heavy rainfall that began on Monday night caused the Alau Dam to rupture, flooding residential areas, hospitals, and schools in the Borno State capital.

Many survivors, now in safety, expressed gratitude for their lives but reported that numerous families remain trapped in hard-to-reach locations. Search and rescue teams have intensified their efforts as floodwaters slowly recede.

"I can't locate my wife and five kids" – Survivor

Goni Ba Usman, a distraught survivor, was seen crying under a tree, lamenting the disappearance of his wife and five children. "The last time I saw my wife and kids was on Tuesday, around 6:30 am. You are giving me water, how can I drink water when I have not seen my family since the flood struck?" he told rescue workers at an IDP camp. Despite visiting the Babagana Wakil Camp, he has been unable to find his family. "Innalillahi Wa’inna Ilaihi Rajiun, (from Allah we came and to Him is our return)," he repeated, while others tried to reassure him that his family might still be alive.

"I left neighbours in dire situation"

Another victim, Abubakar Tijjani, rescued by the military, recounted leaving behind people in desperate conditions. "Over 50 people, including men, women, and children, are taking refuge in the house I relocated to. The number keeps increasing as rescue operations continue," he said. Tijjani noted that resources are stretched thin as more people are rescued.

"We were left with nothing to eat"

Ahmed Jallo, another rescued individual, described the dire conditions they faced. "I never thought I would make it alive; the water had swallowed my house.

We couldn't access drinking water and had to break into shops for food. Many people died, and their bodies floated alongside animal carcasses for days," he said, expressing gratitude for his rescue.

"Parents rescued after three days"

Jummai, a school teacher, shared that her parents were rescued from their house in Gamboru after three days. "Thankfully, our house has an upstairs, so the family relocated to the first floor. They were rescued after two days," she said.

As the floodwaters recede, the affected areas remain uninhabitable, and the search for missing persons continues.

Borno Govt sends urgent warning to residents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Borno State government has issued a warning to residents about the presence of crocodiles, snakes, and other dangerous animals that were washed into communities by the recent flooding in Maiduguri.

