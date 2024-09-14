After directing service chiefs to relocate to the Northwest, President Tinubu commended the military and security team for successful operations against the security threats in the region

Tinubu, in a statement by his aide, Bayo Onanuga, said the success of the operations gave further assurance that the security operatives are up to the task of their given assignment

President Tinubu reacted after troops neutralised a wanted bandit leader, Halilu Sububu, who had been unleashing terror on citizens in north-western Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Saturday, September 14, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives with relief the news of the strings of successful operations against security threats in the North-West by troops of the Nigerian Military.

President Tinubu commend military for successful operations against terrorists in northern Nigeria. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Tinubu says military and intelligence agencies are up to the task

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, said the success of the operations gives further assurance that the country’s security operatives are up to the task of ensuring the peace and security of the nation.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, on Thursday, neutralised wanted bandit leader, Halilu Sububu, who had been unleashing terror on citizens in Zamfara, Sokoto, and other parts of North-Western states in Nigeria.

The troops also killed another terrorist Sani Wala Burki in a Joint Operation in Katsina state, and busted a terrorist enclave in Kaduna state, where 13 kidnapped students were freed.

The successful operations follow the president’s directive to the service chiefs to relocate to the zone until normalcy is restored.

“President Tinubu commends the military high command, the intelligence agencies, and the troops for their valiant efforts, synergy, and dedication, which have resulted in the recent laudable outcomes.

“The President also commends the entire security apparatus for the improved security in the nation and enjoins them to sustain their efforts until immediate and latent threats are permanently removed,” the statement read in part.

President Tinubu reassured the security agencies of his continued support in achieving the priority objective of keeping the nation safe and secure.

CDS Musa shares cash to soldiers after killing bandit leaders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has been seen in video rewarding Nigerian soldiers with cash.

The military boss said the money was in appreciation to soldiers who carried out the operation of killing the popular notorious bandit leader, Halilu Sububu.

Halilu Sububu was reportedly killed on Thursday, September 12, during a military ambush in Zamfara state.

