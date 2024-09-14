Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has been seen in video rewarding Nigerian soldiers with cash

The military boss said the money was in appreciation to soldiers who carried out the operation of killing the popular notorious bandit leader, Halilu Sububu

Halilu Sububu was reportedly killed on Thursday, September 12, during a military ambush in Zamfara state

Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff, has been seen in a viral video rewarding the soldiers who carried out the operations that led to the killing of a notorious bandit leader, Halilu Sububu, in Zamfara state.

Sububu, popularly known as Buzu, who had been terrorizing residents of Zamfara and neighbouring states, was neutralized in a gun battle with troops from Operation Hadarin Daji on Thursday, September 12.

How military killed bandit kingpin in Zamfara

According to reports, Buzu and his fighters were ambushed and killed at Kwaren-Kirya village, located along the Mayanchi-Anka road in Zamfara State.

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, an ardent supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), shared the video of the chief defence staff. Abubakar clapped for Musa and wrote:

"The Chief of Defense Staff has announced cash rewards for the troops involved in the recent operation that successfully led to the killing of Halilu Sububu, a notorious bandit leader in Zamfara."

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video to commend the military chief gesture. Below are some of their comments:

Âbdùllahì commented:

"This is fantastic news since it will enable them to devote more time and effort to their work."

Another Nigerian identified as Professor wrote:

"Even though you're a staunch member of the opposition, I love the way you support the work of our Military and always forward positive news about them. That is the definition of true Patriotism! Kudos Brother."

Linus Lincoln urged the military to sustain the killings of bandit leaders. He said:

"They must not stop at killing the leaders. They must chase after the deserters and not allow them to form any more gangs. The issue on terror is that the military goes to bed when a leader of a terrorist group is killed. It’s not enough. We want total cleansing once and for all."

Sule Zarto praised the defence chief. He reacted:

"Kudos to our gallant military men. I appreciate your gesture to our indefatigable CDS."

Another user with the handle @HamzaAbduAshura wrote:

"It is good motivation."

Terrorist Turji placed N50m levy on Zamfara village

Legit.ng earlier reported that a wanted terrorist leader, Bello Turji, has confirmed imposing an N50 million levy on the Moriki community in Zamfara state.

Turji, who was being flaunted by footsoldiers with sophisticated weapons, explained that the levy was for his brothers and cows that were killed by the Nigerian army.

The video came after Turji's gang kidnapped 11 locals in the village, five men and six women, and demanded that the money should be paid on time or he would kill the hostages.

