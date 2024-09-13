The United States has announced ongoing consultations with African leaders and the Nigerian government to help enhance the fight against terrorism in the region

General Michael Langley, Commander of the United States Africa Command Marine Corps, made this disclosure to the press on Thursday in Kenya

Nigerians have reacted differently as Langley noted that the partnership is part of efforts and strategy to combat violent extremism and improve regional security

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

General Michael Langley, Commander of the United States of America (USA) Africa Command Marine Corps, has said that the US is consulting with the Nigerian government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to counter terrorism.

U.S. Africa Command, Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley. Photo credit: U.S. Department of Defense

Source: Facebook

Counter-terrorism: US partner with Nigeria, African leaders

He made this known on Thursday, September 12, in Kenya, and also explained that the US military withdrew from its former base in the Niger Republic on the demands of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

As reported by The Punch, the CNSP is the ruling military junta of Niger, following the 2023 coup d’état which overthrew Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou’s government.

Langley also said the US troops were making collaborative efforts to counter terrorism in West Africa but emphasised that the US intervention was based on invitations from African countries.

While responding to a question on growing terrorism in Africa and their withdrawal from Niger, Langley said:

“We executed without incident a safe and orderly withdrawal from Niger in accordance with the CNSP’s demands. And then the way forward will be determined as far as what capacity of security cooperation will be across the Sahel, whether we’re talking about the new alliance or coalition of the Alliance of Sahelian States of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali. That’s to be determined.”

This was made known in a statement made available to the press via the U.S. DepartmentofDefense website on Thursday.

Nigerians react as US partner with FG to counter terrorism

Legit.ng captured a few reaction from the comment section on X below;

@ElephantofA tweeted:

"The Government of Nigeria knows the enablers of insecurity. Start with them."

@MuhammadSh71487 tweeted:

"We don't want."

@Ayobami6633 tweeted:

"Is that a warning."

Read related articles on terrorism here:

ASP Babangida, 19 others held for terrorism

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court, Abuja, approved the request of the DIA to detain an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and 19 others.

The police ASP, identified as A.A. Babangida, was ordered to be detained alongside other suspects for 30 days to allow DIA personnel to conduct a deep investigation into their alleged involvement in serious crimes levelled against them.

ASP Babangida is alleged to have aided and abetted terrorists in carrying out their unlawful activities in some parts of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng