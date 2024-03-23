The Defence Headquarters in Abuja declared 21 individuals wanted in the southeast for various crimes, including terrorism and kidnapping

No bounty was placed on these individuals, but the public was urged to report any information about them

Additionally, 43 individuals were declared wanted in the Northwest for banditry and terrorism, while 33 were declared wanted in the Northeast for affiliation with Boko Haram and ISWAP

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has declared 21 "violent criminals" wanted in the southeast geopolitical zone for terrorism, kidnapping and other crimes.

Director of Defence, Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba displayed the names and photographs of the wanted persons in a poster he released on Saturday, March 23, in Abuja.

The poster showed names and photographs of the wanted persons in various geopolitical zones, and they were designated either as terrorists, kidnappers, or persons behind violent crimes, Vanguard reported.

Below is the list of those declared wanted:

Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based, self-styled Biafra agitator Chika Edoziem, Biafra agitator Egede Zuma ThankGod Gentle Flavour Mathew High Chief Williams Agbor Ebuka Nwaka Obiemesi Chukwudi, aka Dan Chuk David Chidiebube Amobi Okafor, aka Temple Action One - IED maker Ogwuchukwu Veritas Eleoba Ebuka Nwaka (virus) Friday Ojinka David Nduibisi Terhemba (aka Full Fire) Informant Informant

Note that two of the suspects on the list were simply described as "informant" with no specific name. However, their photos are published in the poster.

No bounty was placed persons declared wanted.

The DHQ did not place any bounty on the persons declared wanted. It, nevertheless, urged members of the public to report information about the wanted person via phone numbers: 090488450750, 09071230344, 08167291448, 09135783469, 09127140930 and 08146691704

Meanwhile, the DHQ declared 43 persons wanted in the Northwest in connection with banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

Among them are Alhaji Shingi, Malindi Yakubu, Boka, Dogo Gide, Halilu Sububu, Ado Aliero, Bello Turji, Dan Bokkolo, Labi Yadi, Nagala, Saidu Idris, Kachalla Rugga and Sani Gurgu.

It also declared 33 Boko Haram and Islamic State–West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists wanted in the Northeast.

Among them are Abu Zaida, Modu Sulum, Baba Data, Ahmad, Sani Teacher, Baa Sadiq, Abdul Saad, Kaka Abi, Mohammad Khalifa, Umar Tella, Abu Mutahid, Malam Mohammad, Malam Tahiru Baga, Uzaiya and Ali Ngule.

In 2022, the military declared 19 bandits wanted in the northwest and placed a N5 million bounty on their heads, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that in 2022,

It is not clear whether those declared wanted in 2022 have been captured or killed, but names like Bello Turji and Halilu Babubu are still featured on the list released on Saturday.

