Gusau, Zamfara state - As Nigeria battles banditry, additional soldiers have been deployed in Moriki town, Shinkafi local government area (LGA) of Zamfara state.

Legit.ng reports that this comes amid the expiry of the deadline for payment of the N30 million levy imposed on the community by the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.

Bello Turji is known to have been responsible for numerous massacres and terrorist attacks against civilians and security forces in the northwest.

Recall Turji imposed a heavy levy on the community following the recent killing of over 100 cattle belonging to him, allegedly by military officers.

On Wednesday, September 11, Daily Trust quoted Aminu Musa, a resident of the area, as saying more soldiers were deployed to the area some days ago.

The source said:

“We are happy because the presence of security personnel gives us a kind of relief. The leader of the troop had assured us adequate protection of our lives.”

Another resident, Iliyasu Ali, said despite the deployment of additional security personnel, there was tension among the residents.

Legit.ng reports that Turji is a wanted bandit leader operating mainly in Zamfara, Sokoto and Niger states.

In 2022, a bandit gang led by Turji carried out a series of massacres in Zamfara, resulting in the deaths of nearly 200 innocent people, including women and children.

Lately, Turji has been releasing videos, daring those he deems adversaries.

Banditry: Bwala asks Tinubu to sack Badaru

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Daniel Bwala, a former presidential campaign spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, asked President Bola Tinubu to sack Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, the minister of defence.

Bwala also advised President Tinubu to kick out Bello Matawalle, the incumbent minister of state for defence.

The legal practitioner hinged his call on the purported "lack of cooperation between the air force and army".

