Gusau, Zamfara state - The Nigerian military on Friday, September 13, announced the killing of Halilu Buzu, a deadly terrorist causing destruction and tears in Zamfara state.

Legit.ng reports that the update comes four months after security forces declared him wanted.

Buzu—a foreigner—had been accused of cattle rustling, illegal arms supplies, and illegal mining.

Originally from Niger Republic, Buzu resides in a forest in Zamfara state, and often escapes to the French-speaking nation after striking in Nigeria.

The statement by the Nigerian Army (NA) disclosed that Buzu and some of his fellow insurgents met their waterloo on Thursday, September 12, during an encounter with troops.

It added that the terrorist kingpin and his cohorts, who put up fierce resistance on encountering the troops, succumbed to 'the overwhelming firepower of the valiant troops'.

At the end of the battle, troops recovered 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) guns, 3 PKT guns, 5 AK-47 rifles, 479 rounds of PKT ammunition, 366 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition,182 rounds of Machine Gun1 ammunition, one RPG Bomb, 29 AK-47 magazines, 30 motorcycles, two android phones, and 2 Yeekee phones.

Reacting to the elimination of Buzu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bashir Ahmad, expressed hope that another outlaw, Bello Turji, will meet his end.

Ahmad wrote on X (formerly Twitter), with accompanying pictures of the slain terrorist leader:

"May God bless the Nigerian troops! Halilu Sububu Buzu, a notorious bandit from Niger Republic who had been terrorizing the good people of Zamfara and its surroundings, met his end at the hands of the gallant Nigerian army. By God's grace, Bello Turji will be next. Nigeria will prevail."

Military declares Simon Ekpa, others wanted

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the defence headquarters declared 97 persons wanted for terrorism, violent extremism and secessionist threats against the country.

Among those declared wanted is a factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, who is based in Finland but is believed to be behind the insecurity in the south-east region.

