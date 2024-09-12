The Kano state government led by Abba Yusuf has assured workers in the state of the implementation of the new minimum wage

Governor Abba Yusuf disclosed that his administration will begin the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage hopefully by next week

Kano state’s head of civil service, Abdullahi Musa, confirmed the development and shared further details on the implementation of the new wage

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has disclosed that his state will be the first to implement the N70,000 new national minimum wage.

N70k wage: "Implementation may commence by next week"

The governor disclosed this on Wednesday, September 11, in Kaduna at a workshop organized for the Kano state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliates.

Represented by Kano state’s head of civil service, Abdullahi Musa, the governor confirmed that his state will pioneer the implementation of the new minimum wage, Leadership reported.

“To confirm that, and to demonstrate the kind of seriousness the government has on implementation of the new minimum wage, we are going to be in Kaduna for a retreat, particularly to address the issue that has to do with minimum wage in Kano State.”

Governor Yusuf inaugurated an advisory committee on the implementation of the new minimum wage in Kano state in August 2024.

“The entire advisory committee is here in Kaduna to discuss on the issue of minimum wage to be able to conclude, and hopefully by next week, we will deliver our submission/report to the governor for possible action. So by grace of God, we will be the first to key in, in making this possible.”

According to the governor, the relationship between Kano workers and the government is very peaceful and harmonious.

Adamawa gov begins payment of 70k minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has started paying the N70,000 minimum wage.

While many governors have expressed concerns about affording the new wage due to economic challenges, Fintiri has begun payments for state workers in August 2024.

The move has been met with widespread approval and celebration among civil servants in Adamawa State, who have praised Governor Fintiri for fulfilling his promise.

