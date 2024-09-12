Niger state government has opened up on the implementation of the N70,000 national minimum wage

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago said workers in Niger state would be paid N70,000 wage as soon funds and template are available

Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba gave this assurance during a meeting with with Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria held in Minna on Thursday

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Minna, Niger state - Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger state on Thursday, September 12, said his administration has not concluded plans to begin the payment of the new national minimum wage of N70,000 to workers.

Niger Governor Bago speaks on N70,000 minimum wage. Photo credit: Mohammed Umar Bago

Source: Facebook

N70k wage: "Funds and templates will determine payment"

He made this disclosure amidst the current economic hardship biting hard and prices of goods in the market skyrocketing.

As reported by The Punch, the Niger state government, though reaffirming its commitment to implement the new wage, said:

“Once the necessary template is finalised and sufficient funds are available, it will begin payment.”

Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba, said this while speaking at the elective congress of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Niger state chapter, Africa Independent Television (AIT) reported on Thursday.

Garba added that the issue of the minimum wage is already settled in principle.

“The Niger government has emphasised its strong support for organised labour, prioritising workers’ welfare and urging unions to adopt a more collaborative approach with the administration to ensure the state’s progress.

“The current administration has made notable efforts to build trust among workers,” he added.

Garba further highlighted that the government has prioritised the health sector by establishing two dedicated ministries, each led by professionals, to oversee healthcare services.

Source: Legit.ng