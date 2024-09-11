Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state, has promised that his administration will be the first to implement the new minimum wage

Abiodun made the vow while hosting workers' leaders in the state on Wednesday, September 11, at the government house in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital

The governor also speaks on the removal of the fuel subsidy and the measures his administration is taking to curtail its effect on the people of the state

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has announced that his administration is working towards implementing the new minimum wage for workers in the state. He made this statement during a meeting with labour leaders at the Governor's Office in Abeokuta.

Governor Abiodun acknowledged the significant role workers have played in the state's rapid economic growth and promised that Ogun State will be among the first to implement the new minimum wage.

Governor Abiodun promises workers to get a new minimum wage soon Photo Credit: @OGSG_Official

Source: Twitter

Abiodun discloses measures to implement minimum wage

In a statement issued on the state government's official page, Abiodun assured the union leaders that his team is working hard to increase revenue and block loopholes to ensure a smooth implementation.

The governor also highlighted the state's economic progress, with the budget increasing from N400 billion to N703 billion and a projected trillion naira budget for next year. He attributed this success to the partnership with organized labour.

Governor Abiodun also addressed the current fuel scarcity and price hikes, explaining that they are the result of operational and financial issues and the federal government's decision to remove subsidies and float the Naira.

Ogun governor speaks on fuel subsidy removal

However, he assured that his administration is taking measures to cushion the effects. His steps included:

Converting mass transit buses to CNG and launching electric motorcycles and tricycles Providing subsidized rice to citizens Converting commercial vehicles to CNG Introducing CNG buses to reduce transportation costs by 50-80%

The governor emphasized his commitment to energy transition as the path to sustainability, citing examples of successful implementations in other countries.

See the full statement here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng