The spokesperson of the Ogun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Oladunjoye, is dead

Oladunjoye, a veteran journalist, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2025, aged 58, following a brief illness

Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun, expressed immense sadness over the sudden death of the APC spokesperson in the state

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun, has described the death of the Ogun All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson, Tunde Oladunjoye, as a terrible loss.

In a statement shared on the state's official page on Friday, April 4, Abiodun said he received news of the demise of the APC spokesman with disbelief and shock. The governor expressed deep sorrow that the "dynamic, loyal, and committed politician died in the prime of his youth".

Ogun governor Dapo Abiodun says Tunde Oladunjoye's death is a tragic loss. Photos credit: @OGSG_Official

Source: Twitter

He described the deceased as a forthright, down-to-earth, and consummate politician "who always stood gallantly and unwaveringly" by any cause he believed in, adding that the late Oladunjoye was a stabilising factor both in Ogun APC and in government circles.

He said:

"Receiving the news of the departure of our gallant, highly resourceful, uncommonly cerebral and hard-working party spokesman and consultant, Tunde Oladunjoye, was devastating for me.

"This is tragic news that is, frankly, difficult to fathom; one death too many, but still we acknowledge the sovereignty of Almighty God who has chosen to call him home at this time.

"As a party man and aide, Oladunjoye never believed in half measures: he went out of his way to defend the programmes, policies, philosophy, and the image of the Ogun State Government under our leadership. He was an effective and highly accomplished spokesman whose brilliance was never in doubt.

"He was a voice of courage, and easily the best spokesman Ogun APC has ever produced. His contributions to the modest successes this administration has recorded in various sectors cannot be overemphasised."

Governor Dapo Abiodun described Tunde Oladunjoye's death as a "terrible loss," and praised his contributions to the APC and the Ogun state government. Photo credit: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR

Source: Facebook

Abiodun commiserates with Oladunjoye's family, Ogun APC

Governor Abiodun concluded:

"His (Oladunjoye) doggedness, tenacity and loyalty to the cause he believed shone through at all times, and there is no doubt that he contributed a lot in making Ogun APC a big brand. He was frank, down to heart, forthright, and focused.

"Tunde Oladunjoye was a good man. He will be sorely missed.

"I extend my deepest condolences to his nuclear family, the Ogun APC family and to his friends. Eternal rest grant him, O Lord!"

Source: Legit.ng