Obafemi Martins owns an exotic Martins’ Iguana 31 Expedition yacht worth $460,000 which he acquired in 2016

The former Super Eagles striker shared a photo of the lavish boat, flanked by a Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes Benz

'Obagoal' spent five seasons in China where it is believed he made good fortune playing professional football

Former Nigerian international Obafemi Martins splashed the cash on a Martins’ Iguana 31 Expedition yacht worth $460,000 in 2016.

The yacht, worth around N176million at the time reflected that the former Inter Milan striker remained one of the richest Nigerian football stars.

That year, he was reported to have a net worth of $35 million (about N13.4 billion), and he does not stop at nothing to live a luxurious life.

Obafemi Martins flaunts his Iguana yacht and exotic cars. Photo: obagoal.

Source: Instagram

The Iguana 31 Expedition boat is designed to conquer challenging terrain. It effortlessly rolls over rocks and tackles steep 30-degree inclines head-on.

It is also designed to handle 25-degree side slopes with ease.

Built for versatility, this model thrives in any sea condition, boasting impressive power and a top speed of 55 mph, making it a formidable vessel for navigating diverse waters.

Captured beside the exotic boat is a Bentley Bentayga 2017 model worth around $230,000 (about N88million at the time).

The exotic ride SUV is among the market’s fastest, priciest, and most opulent. It boasts a revamped 6.0-litre W-12 engine that produces 600 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque.

Despite its hefty 5,600-pound frame, the Bentayga 2017 model lavish beast rockets from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.5 seconds, blending exotic performance with unparalleled luxury.

Obafemi Martins also posted a picture of his Mercedez Benz G-Class and checks showed that the price ranged from at least $92,000 (about N35 million at the time).

'Obagoal' has remained a legendary figure for the Super Eagles, and he has had an incredible career as he was featured in top clubs like Inter Milan, Newcastle United, and Seattle Sounders FC.

He spent five seasons in the Chinese Super League featuring for Shanghai Shenhua and later Wuhan FC where he retired, per Vanguard.

Obafemi Martins shows support for entertainers

The 40-year-old has since returned home, tending to his businesses, as he recently floated a nightclub.

Obafemi Martins is regarded as one of the richest Nigerian footballers. Photo: VCG.

Source: Getty Images

He has also attended several events, supporting several individuals in the entertainment industry.

Only recently, 'Obagoal was captured the moment he handed wads of cash to influencer Egungun right inside a nightclub.

Martins sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obafemi Martins urged Victor Osimhen to consider taking Manchester United among all the several offers on his table.

The ex-Inter Milan star shared the positive and instant impact Osimhen will make if he decides to move to Old Trafford considering their current struggles in the Premier League.

The former Newcastle United star is confident the on-loan Galatasaray forward will bring a transformative effect to the Old Trafford club, offering an upgrade to their present strikers Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, who have struggled.

Source: Legit.ng