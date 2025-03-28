First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reacted to the query issued a student of the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences

Mrs Tinubu urged the nursing school to handle the matter of punishing the students with understanding and fairness

Some of the students of the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences were queried over chant of rejecting Mrs Tinubu as their mother in a viral video

FCT, Abuja - First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said students in moments of excitement, often express themselves in a light-hearted and jovial manner.

Legit.ng recalls that the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences issued a query to a student nurse, Osato Edobor, for recording and posting a video during First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s visit to Asaba.

Oluremi Tinubu says Delta State College of Nursing Sciences should handle this matter with fairness. Photo credit: Oluremi Tinubu

The institution accused Edobor of engaging in an “unauthorised online publication,” citing a violation of the student handbook’s disciplinary code.

The College of Nursing also threatened to punish Edobor as the video in which student nurses embarrassed First Lady Oluremi Tinubu went viral on social media.

Mrs Tinubu stated this via reacting to the query issued to some of the students of the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences over the viral video of a song rejecting her as their mother.

The First Lady explained that the Renewed Hope Initiative was primarily to motivate midwives across the nation.

Senator Oluremi said it aim to reduce infant and maternal mortality, and morbidity in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued by Busola Kukoyi, SSA Media to the First Lady on Friday, March 28, 2025 and made available to Legit.ng.

The initiative donated 10,000 Professional Kits to Midwives in the South-South zone held at the Dome Event Centre, Asaba, Delta state, on Tuesday, 25th March, 2025.

“However, a section of the video, allegedly recorded by some students at the event, showed a spontaneous and playful twist to the welcome song. Sequel to that, it has come to our attention that some of the students of the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences have been issued a query regarding their participation in the chants. While the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria respects the right of institutions to uphold discipline, it is important to recognize that students, in moments of excitement, often express themselves in a light-hearted and jovial manner.”

Tinubu added that:

“We trust that the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences will handle this matter with understanding and fairness, ensuring that students continue to thrive in an environment that balances discipline with free expression.”

Remi Tinubu’s Viral Video: Delta orders immediate withdrawal of query

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s First Lady visited a school of nursing in Agbor, Delta state, and the students sang a song rejecting her as the nation's mother.

The video of the development went viral on social media, and the nursing student who shared the video online was queried and given a 24-hour ultimatum by the institution's management.

The Delta state government, in an urgent move following the recent backlash against the School of Nursing Sciences, ordered the immediate withdrawal of the query.

