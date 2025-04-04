Tension as Military Grenade Explosion Kills Scavenger, Injures 3 Others In Lagos
- There was pandemonium at Idi-Araba in the Mushin area of Lagos State on Thursday, April 3, 2025
- A military-grade grenade exploded and killed a scavenger and injured three others in a metal scrapyard
- The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, shared more details about the tragic incident
Mushin. Lagos state - A military-grade grenade has killed a scavenger and injured three others at Idi-Araba in the Mushin area of Lagos State.
The tragic incident occurred after a grenade exploded in a metal scrapyard on Thursday, April 3, 2025.
As reported by The Punch, the device exploded when some scavengers were attempting to dismantle one of the grenades in their possession.
One of the scavengers died on the spot, while three others sustained severe injuries.
A resident, Akin Olawale, said the incident resulted in panic among residents.
“A sound of the explosion was heard around past 12 pm, and the police were immediately contacted because no one could ascertain the cause. It was later when the police arrived that we discovered that it was a grenade. The scavengers were trying to cut one of them open when it detonated.”
Security operatives reportedly found two undetonated grenades after arriving at the spot.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the Explosive and Ordinance Department of the command has rendered the place safe.
“The explosion was caused by a military-grade grenade. One person was killed, and three were hospitalised. The incident happened at about 1:30pm, and the Explosive and Ordinance Department has rendered the place safe.
“The scene of the incident has also been cordoned off. There is a zero possibility of another explosion, and investigation has commenced.”
Legit.ng earlier reported that a fire broke out on the Lagos waterways, injuring several passengers aboard the LagFerry boat, Igbega Eko, en route to Victoria Island.
The cause of the fire on the LagFerry boat, Igbega Eko, is under investigation as four passengers suffered minor injuries and are receiving medical attention.
LASWA and NIWA officials responded promptly to the incident, ensuring the safe evacuation of all passengers, while ongoing investigations focus on the cause of the fire.
Legit.ng also reported that a scavenger pushing a wheelbarrow was crushed to death at the Mile 12 Market area along Ikorodu Road in Lagos state.
LASTMA PRO, Adebayo Taofiq, said the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the victim due to a brake failure.
Adebayo added that LASTMA officials apprehended the articulated truck driver after crushing the unidentified man to death.
Explosion kills 2, injures dozen in Zamfara market
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a gunpowder explosion caused sorrow ,tears and blood at the Talata Mafara weekly market in Zamfara state.
Two persons died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, and several others injured.
A local government said a young girl was killed due to an accidental discharge in the same section of the market.
