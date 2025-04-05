Televangelist Jerry Eze has held a prayer conference in Zambia and video from the event surfaced online

The clergy and his wife, Eno met the Vice President of Zambia, Her Excellency Dr. Mrs. W.K. Mutale Nalumango after the event

The kind of crowd that the clergy pulled during the conference trended online as fans reacted to it

Renowned cleric Pastor Jerry Eze, convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) recently staged a prayer conference in Zambia.

The clergy shared videos and pictures taken from the conference, and fans were wowed by the mammoth crowd that graced the occasion.

The televangelist, who gave out tricycles in commemoration of his wedding anniversary weeks ago, was welcomed to Zambia by the Vice President of the country, Her Excellency Dr. Mrs. W.K. Mutale Nalumango.

The politician also graced the conference and stayed for the entire duration of the program.

Massive crowd grace Jerry Eze's conference

The Zambia prayer was graced by over 70,000 people, who came to pray and experience the touch of God at the gathering.

It was gathered that some people had to climb rooftops and trees to get a glimpse of what was happening at the conference.

A video of the large crowd trended online, and fans of the clergy and church members kept giving glory to God for the success of the programme.

Recall that this is not the first prayer conference that Pastor Jerry Eze would be holding outside Nigeria. He held one in the United Kingdom in 2024.

How fans reacted to Jerry Eze's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the conference staged by the clergy. Here are comments below:

@princy_michelle reacted:

"I watched live online, and I couldn’t hold back the tears.The mercy of El-Roi—the God who sees—was so tangible, so overwhelming. He truly sees us. Every detail. Every cry. Every moment. Thank You, El-Roi, for always showing up—for us and for Your Son.Your presence is everything."

@thesolomonnnamdi wrote:

"This is God."

@kemiashiru commented:

"Papa, God bless you for us, watching online yesterday and I was blessed All the miracles and testimonies were mind-bugging."

@therealchiomanwosu said

"We dey pray, e dey show!."

@thepastorspikin stated:

"I can only imagine the dance party heaven is having on your account, sir! Chai!."

@melly.alfred.1 commented:

"Yes oooo kaiii we give you the glory Jesus."

@emys_foodmart shared:

"Even me that watch online I felt God’s presence in my room. I didn’t know how I burst into shouting."

@greenmoney_ said:

"I was there live spiritual and I received my own miracles."

Details of Jerry Eze's earning emerges

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Jerry Eze's online digital prayer meeting earned more than N7 billion on YouTube's video-sharing platform.

The clergyman is rated the highest-earning YouTube creator in Nigeria because of his prayer meetings.

His average daily earnings on YouTube are over N7 million, and has earned NGN 7 billion in total from the platform.

