The federal government and several state governors have not started the payment of a N70,000 national minimum wage to public servants

Legit.ng reports that some governors expressed their readiness to implement the new minimum wage, while others have not

Although the new minimum wage was described as a good development by several stakeholders, its implementation—by the federal and state governments—remains of concern

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - As attention remains on the implementation of the new national minimum wage, Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has asked his colleagues to ensure that all workers in the country benefit from the new national minimum wage of N70,000.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Thursday, September 5, Ajaero spoke on Wednesday, September 4, at a two-day workshop for the northern zone of the country.

Ajaero has restated his commitment to labour's struggle. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

'Minimum wage must reach all NLC members'

He said:

“Remember comrades, production they say in economics is not complete until it reaches the final consumer. So, this national minimum wage exercise cannot be said to be complete until it reaches all of our members wherever they may be working.

"Your comrades are the vessels that would be used in delivering this. The extent to which you can deliver the expected benefits is dependent on your capacity and your character.

"Your focus and determination including your resilience and how you can communicate the process to our members in your respective states is very important. The situation to you presents both challenges and opportunities to you."

Read more on minimum wage

Kano provides update on minimum wage implementation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a basis for negotiation between the Kano state government and the workers is still not in place.

The committee set up by the Kano state government to advise it on the process of implementing the new minimum wage is yet to submit its report.

Source: Legit.ng