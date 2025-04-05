Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, has once again ignited controversy

The man of God uttered an unexpected statement in which he boasted about his followers in Auchi

While addressing the congregation, he boastfully disclosed what would happen to anyone who criticised him in the city

Controversial Nigerian cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, has made headlines.

On Saturday, April 5, 2025, the man of God started an online user after a fresh video of him in his church surfaced on social media.

While speaking to his congregation, Suleman boasted of his follower's loyalty to him. He openly claimed that they are always ready to resort to extreme violence against anyone who speaks ill of him.

The preached claimed that speaking against him will result to instant death of the person, as long as it was in Auchi, Edo State.

In Suleman's words:

"If you want to die, and you’ve been praying for death, but it hasn’t come, there’s a way to make it happen. Come to Auchi, stand by the front gate of our church, and say something against me. Somebody will kill you, another will bury you, and the third will be doing praise and worship on your dead body."

His comments have since drawn heavy criticism online, with many questioning him for uttering such a statement.

Watch the video below:

Further speaking, Suleman said:

“I’ve had cult boys bring people to me and say, ‘This boy was insulting you, we beat him and told him to apologise.’ I asked them, ‘Who are you?’ They said, ‘You no go like who we be, but you don help us.’ Kindness."

