Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has begun implementing the N70,000 minimum wage approved by the Federal Government.

President Bola Tinubu signed the new Minimum Wage bill into law a few weeks ago, following prolonged negotiations with organized labor.

Adamawa state governor begins payment of new minimum wage Photo credit: Ahmadu Fintiri

Source: Twitter

While many governors have stated that they are unable to pay the N70,000 minimum wage due to economic constraints, Governor Fintiri has taken the lead by initiating payments for state workers starting in August 2024, with local government employees set to receive the increased salary in September.

This move has sparked widespread celebration among civil servants in the state, Daily Trust reported.

Several state workers who have already received their salaries, as reported by Daily Trust.

Many workers expressed their gratitude to the governor for keeping his promise, praising him as a "man of his word."

The implementation of the new minimum wage is being lauded as a major accomplishment for the Fintiri administration, which has earned the nickname "Fresh Air Government" from its supporters, The Cable reported.

Minimum wage: Fubara explains why N70k implementation's delayed

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, has disclosed that his government is waiting for the federal government to release the modalities for implementing the new minimum wage before he takes action.

According to Fubara, Rivers State will be the first to implement the new minimum wage once the federal government releases an approved guideline.

Governor Fubara while making the claim on Thursday, June 22, while speaking at the 2024 Rivers State Civil Service Week in Port Harcourt, praised civil servants as the institutional memory of government and acknowledged their crucial role in various aspects of life and governance.

