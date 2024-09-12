The Edo chapter of the PDP has pulled out of the national peace accord with respect to the September 21 governorship election in the state

Chairman of the national peace committee, General Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd), noted that signing the accord “signifies readiness to place the interest of the people which you want to serve above individual or party ambitions"

The PDP, APC and the Labour Party (LP) are the three leading political parties in the election

Benin City, Edo state - Less than an hour before the signing of the peace accord between contending political parties ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it was not disposed to signing the peace accord.

This position comes barely 12 hours after Governor Godwin Obaseki while receiving General Abdulsalami Abubakar said the PDP may not sign the peace accord. He hinged the decision on the PDP's loss of faith in the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Abubakar leads the national peace committee.

Speaking on Thursday, September 12, at the venue of the signing of the peace accord in Benin, the Edo state capital, General Abubakar said:

“I met the governor yesterday (Wednesday, September 11) and he told me the PDP are not going to sign this peace accord.

“They had made some observations and I was expecting the chairman of the PDP to come and make that statement, having waited for him this long he chose to announce that the PDP said they are not going to sign and they have got some conditionalities.

“They said that after these conditionalities have been met, they will come to Abuja and sign.”

Legit.ng cannot immediately confirm if the All Progressives Congress (APC) keyed in, but the Labour Party candidate, Olumide Akpata, signed the accord.

On Tuesday, September 10, the PDP fumed over the arrest of the party's leaders. It was alleged that 10 PDP members were controversially arrested in Edo and taken to Abuja.

PDP levels fresh allegation against opposition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP accused the APC and LP of forming an “unholy alliance” aimed at putting Edo people in what they describe as “bondage.”

According to a statement issued by Olu Martins, the deputy director general of media and publicity for the PDP campaign council, the LP’s decision to allegedly align with the APC is a betrayal of the electorate’s trust.

