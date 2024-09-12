The PDP has raised concern over allegations that LP had entered an “unholy pact” with the APC

The ruling party in Edo said both the APC and LP want to bring citizens into suffering and bondage

According to the PDP, a vote for the LP in the forthcoming September 21 governorship election is a vote indirectly cast for the APC

Benin City, Edo state - With the Edo state governorship election fast approaching, tensions are escalating.

Legit.ng reports that the poll is slated for Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, September 12, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP) of forming an “unholy alliance” aimed at putting Edo people in what they describe as “bondage.”

According to a statement issued by Olu Martins, the deputy director general of media and publicity for the PDP campaign council, the LP’s decision to allegedly align with the APC is a betrayal of the electorate’s trust. This, the PDP said, is aimed at disrupting the forthcoming election and plunging Edo state into turmoil.

Martins said:

“It has become clear, even to the least discerning, that the Labour Party in Edo State has entered into an unholy pact with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to bring Edo people into the same suffering and bondage that Nigerians now reel in under the chokehold of the APC government at the center."

He continued:

“This alliance seeks to take advantage of the fact that the Labour Party's candidate, Olumide Akpata, comes from Edo South Senatorial District to split the votes in the senatorial district, thereby reducing the APC's deficit in the overall gubernatorial election scheduled for September 21.”

The PDP alleged that the partnership aims to manipulate the voting outcome by dividing the vote share in the crucial Edo South Senatorial District.

The party said the move is a deliberate attempt to enhance the APC’s chances of winning the election, despite its dwindling popularity in the state.

Furthermore, Martins condemned the LP for what he described as betrayal, stressing that the party’s collaboration with the APC contradicts its purported mission to provide better governance for the people.

