Odion Olaye, chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo State, has ignited controversy ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election on September 21.

In a widely circulated video, Olaye, while campaigning for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Asue Ighodalo in Egor, Benin City, made incendiary comments suggesting unrest if Ighodalo is not declared the winner.

"I want to assure you that PDP, our party, is going to win Egor 80 percent come the 21st of this month, and on the 22nd, they must declare Asue Ighodalo the winner," Olaye asserted. He went further, warning that the state "will burn" if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fails to announce Ighodalo as the victor.

The remarks have added to the already tense political atmosphere in Edo State. Allegations of potential electoral manipulation have been flying between the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Edo faces unrest threat

PDP Chairman Dr. Tony Aziegbemi accused the APC of planning to deploy fake INEC officials disguised as technical staff to interfere with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), a key component in ensuring a transparent election.

However, Prince Kassim Afegbua, media director for the APC Campaign Council, quickly dismissed the accusations, labeling them as baseless.

With both parties trading accusations and inflammatory rhetoric entering the fray, concerns are growing over potential unrest on election day.

As tensions mount, all eyes are on the INEC to ensure a free and fair election, amid calls for restraint from political actors.

