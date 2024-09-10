The Young Edo Professionals Group has called on the Department of State Security (DSS) to investigate Senator Monday Okpebholo’s controversial remark during a campaign rally

The group expressed concern, suggesting that the statement reflects Okpebholo's true intentions to bring instability and insecurity to Edo

The group urged the DSS to investigate Okpebholo’s activities and urged the public to remain vigilant

Edo state - A group has urged the Department of State Security (DSS) to launch an immediate investigation into recent controversial remarks made by Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming Edo State election.

The group, the Young Edo Professionals, made the call in a statement cited by Legit.ng.

You would recall that Okpebholo, in a video, was caputred making a campaign promise to provide the people of Edo state with insecurity.

The incident occurred during a rally at Ovia North Local Government Area on Thursday, September 5., as reported by The Punch.

He said:

"We are going to provide you with insecurity."

Insecurity promise was more than a mistake, says group

Reacting to this development, the Young Edo Professionals Group expressed belief the comment is more than a mere mistake, viewing it as a potential indication of Okpebholo’s intentions for the state.

The group sounded an alarm, suggesting that his remarks reveal a possible plan to bring instability and insecurity similar to what they claim has been experienced in other APC-controlled states.

They referenced the recent violence on Airport Road in Benin City, which resulted in the death of a police officer, as an example of the party's impact on the state.

DSS urged to wade in, investgate Okpebholo

The group is calling on the DSS to take the senator’s comments seriously, investigate his activities, and assess any potential threats.

They also urged the public and relevant authorities to remain vigilant and support efforts to maintain peace in Edo State.

