Benin City, Edo state - The wife of the Edo state governor, Betsy Obaseki, has replied to former governor, Adams Oshiomhole, stating that she is not a barren woman.

Mrs Obaseki said she is fruitful and currently fulfilling God’s purpose in her life.

As reported by Daily Trust, she explained that being fruitful is not limited to childbearing alone but also about impacting lives and creating positive change in society.

“I am not a barren woman; I am fruitful and currently fulfilling God’s purpose.”

She stated this while speaking at a virtual Town Hall Meeting, organised by Edo women in the diaspora on Saturday, September 7.

Speaking further during the rally for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, she said:

“As a human being everyone is structured to have a purpose in life, it wouldn’t matter if jabs are thrown at you.

“I had conceived and had miscarriages and painful evacuation and as a result babies died in our wombs and don’t have children to show for the pains.”

The governor's wife encouraged women like her who are coping with pains and miscarriages with comforting words.

She said:

“For such women, my word of comfort to you is that you are not barren and don’t be discouraged.

“I call you fruitful. You and I are potential and proud mothers of children.”

Oshiomhole attacks Obaseki’s wife's childless claim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Oshiomhole said Governor Godwin Obaseki and his wife, Betsy, are childless.

Nigerians took to social media to lambast Oshiomole for insinuating that his successor’s wife is barren.

Oshiomhole, who led Edo state between 2008 and 2016, is currently serving as the lawmaker representing Edo North senatorial district.

