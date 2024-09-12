The All Progressives Congress (APC) has pulled out of the Edo State election Peace Accord just hours before the scheduled signing, citing unresolved security concerns

APC spokesperson, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of shielding suspects in the killing of Police Inspector Onuh Akor, deepening political tensions ahead of the September 21 gubernatorial election

With both APC and PDP expressing mistrust in state security forces, the likelihood of a peaceful election in Edo remains in question

In a dramatic turn of events, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced its decision to pull out of the Peace Accord scheduled for signing today, less than two hours before the ceremony.

This announcement comes just 12 hours after Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, hinted that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), might also refuse to sign the accord, citing mistrust in the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

APC declines to sign Edo election peace accord. Photo credit: X/Joe733

Source: Twitter

At a press conference held at the APC secretariat, party spokesperson Emperor Jarret Tenebe outlined the reasons for the party’s withdrawal.

APC exits Edo election Peace Accord

Key among them was the unresolved murder of Police Inspector Onuh Akor, who was shot and killed two months ago while serving as an orderly to APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo. Tenebe noted that despite assurances from the former Edo State Commissioner of Police that the suspects were identified, no arrests have been made.

“This failure of the police has emboldened the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Peoples Democratic Party to attack members of our political party at rally grounds and in their private business premises ceaselessly,” Tenebe alleged, accusing Obaseki of harboring the suspects in the government house.

The APC also criticized the governor for allegedly making inflammatory remarks and failing to uphold his role as the Chief Security Officer of the state.

Tenebe pointed to a string of attacks against the APC campaign team in several local government areas, including Akoko-Edo and Esan West, which he claims have gone unchecked by state authorities.

The governorship election is slated for September 21, 2024.

Election heats up as NLC chair issues strong remarks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Odion Olaye, chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo State, has ignited controversy ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election on September 21.

In a widely circulated video, Olaye, while campaigning for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Asue Ighodalo in Egor, Benin City, made incendiary comments suggesting unrest if Ighodalo is not declared the winner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng