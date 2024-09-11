The court on Wednesday delivered its judgement to determine the actual candidate of the Labour Party in the Edo state governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024

The appeal court Abuja division dismissed a suit seeking to disqualify Olumide Akpata as the LP's governorship candidate in Edo state

The appellate court held that the filed suit by aggrieved governorship aspirant, Kenneth Imasuangbon lacked substance and verifiable evidence in the allegations against Akpata

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, September 11, the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, dismissed an appeal filed by Kenneth Imansuangbon seeking to disqualify Olumide Akpata as the Labour Party's governorship candidate in the September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

Court takes action on a suit seeking Akpata’s disqualification as LP candidate. Photo credit: Olumide Akpata

Source: Facebook

Court strikes out suit seeking Akpata's disqualification

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Okon Abang, the appellate court held among others that Imansuangbon failed to explore the intra-conflict resolution mechanism of the Labour Party before rushing to court.

Channels TV reported that the court also held that his case was premature in law and could not be entertained on the ground that conditions precedent were not met.

The unanimous judgment of the three-man panel of justices also held that Imansuangbon failed to tender the disputed results of the February 23 primary election of the party, which he claimed to have won.

It would be recalled that in June, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja dismissed a suit seeking to void the nomination of Akpata as the LP candidate in the September 21 election.

In the judgement, Justice Omotosho upheld the arguments by Akpata’s lawyer, Johnson Usman, (SAN) that the plaintiffs were without the legal right to institute the suit.

Daily Trust and The Nigerian Tribune also confirmed the appeal court's action in their publication on Wednesday.

Obi rallies support for Akpata

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as the LP presidential candidate from the 2023 election, Peter Obi, is set to visit Benin City today, in a bid to mobilize voters for LP candidate Olumide Akpata.

Obi's presence is expected to boost the party’s campaign efforts as Akpata faces a challenging political landscape.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng