FCT, Abuja - A mechanic identified as Yellow Bobo has been allegedly stabbed to death by a soldier during an argument in Kugbo mechanic village along the Keffi-Abuja road, Abuja.

The soldier reportedly fled the scene after the incident.

According to Daily Trust, the incident sparked a crisis in the area, with an angry mob allegedly setting the soldier’s vehicle on fire.

Mechanics and spare parts sellers have hurriedly shut their shops and launched a manhunt for the fleeing soldier.

How a soldier killed mechanic in Abuja

Yusuf Mustapha, a mechanic in the area, disclosed that the police have taken up the matter and the venue of the incident to restore peace in the area.

Mustapha said:

“The soldier came with his mechanic to buy car parts at the market on Thursday. During the process, he argued with one of the mechanics at the market. The soldier used an object to hit the mechanic on his head."

He went further to reveal that it was after this that the soldier brought out the knife. Another mechanic tried to stop the soldier from using the knife, but it was too late, as he used the knife to stab the mechanic and kill him.

The incident happened weeks after a major business hub in the Nigeria capital was shut down for weeks over the assault of soldiers.

The military authorities have yet to respond to the incident as of the time of this report.

