A sex worker identified as Zara Tua was stabbed to death by two men in a hotel room in the Kubwa area of Abuja

A resident close to the hotel said the sex worker was stabbed in seven different places including in her stomach

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said Investigation had commenced on the matter

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command have arrested two men, Maman Ajiya and Usman Lawal, for stabbing a sex worker identified as Zara Tua to death at Galaxy Hotel Byazhin in Abuja.

The tragic incident occurred at a hotel in the Kubwa area of Abuja on Sunday night, June 16.

It was gathered that one of the men who had checked her into a hotel committed the crime.

As reported by The Punch, the lady was stabbed with a pair of scissors after an argument broke out between her and the men in the hotel room.

A resident close to the hotel who spoke on condition of anonymity said the lady was a sex worker.

The source said the victim was stabbed in seven different places including in her stomach, adding that police have evacuated the corpse to the mortuary.

According to SaharaReporters, the FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the incident said Investigation had commenced on the matter.

“A disagreement later ensued between the trio which led to Zara Tua being stabbed with scissors. Upon receipt of the report, Police operatives from the Byazhin Police Division immediately deployed to the scene. Upon arrival, they met the said Ajiya was beaten to a stupor by an angry mob.

“The victim and suspects were rushed to Kubwa General Hospital where the doctors on duty confirmed the victim dead.”

