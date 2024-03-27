25-year-old friend Khalid Ibrahim has been stabbed to death during a fight with his friend in Bauchi state

Khalid was rushed to the General Hospital in Toro where the medical doctor on duty certified him dead

The state police public relations officer (PPRO), Ahmed Muhammed Wakil said Khalid's corpse has been released for burial according to the Islamic rite

Toro, Bauchi state - 18-year-old Usman Ibrahim has stabbed his 25-year-old friend Khalid Ibrahim, to death during a fight in Magama-Gumau, Toro local government area of Bauchi state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred after a heated argument which later degenerated into a fight on Tuesday, March 26.

Khalid's body has been released to his family for burial according to Islamic rites Photo credit; Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The state police public relations officer (PPRO), Ahmed Muhammed Wakil, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 27

Wakil explained that the suspect used a sharp knife to stab the deceased in the chest, Leadership reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said the victim was confirmed dead at the hospital he was rushed to after Ibrahim stabbed him.

As reported by Tribune, the PPRO said Khalid’s corpse was released to his family for burial according to Islamic rites.

“The two of them engaged in a fight and as a result, Usman Ibrahim used a sharp knife against Khalid Ibrahim causing a serious injury to his body. As soon as we received the report, the Command under the able leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed gave directives to the DPO, Toro Division to move immediately to the scene.

“The victim was immediately evacuated and rushed to the General Hospital, Toro for medical attention as enshrined in the laws and as global best practices. However, on reaching the hospital, he was certified dead by a medical Doctor. His corpse was released to his family for burial according to Islamic rites.”

The CP, Auwal Musa Mohammed has ordered investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to the tragic incident

Wakil said the result of the investigation will be made public

Houseboy stabs boss to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy hit residents in the Gbagada area of Lagos state as a yet-to-be-identified woman was stabbed to death by her house help in her apartment.

No one could tell when exactly the fleeing house help, identified simply as Peter, committed the murder. However, the lifeless body of the woman was discovered on Saturday, March 9, by her son who came to visit.

Source: Legit.ng