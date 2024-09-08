Operatives of the Edo state police command have arrested a teenager over the death of his 38-year-old lover, Victory Oro

18-year-old Kingdom Paul stabbed Oro after having sex with her at a local hotel in Benin City, the Edo state capital

The teenager confessed to the crime and disclosed the amount the victim promised to pay him after sex

Benin, Edo state - 18-year-old Kingdom Paul has been arrested for stabbing a 38-year-old lover, Victory Oro, to death in a hotel in Benin City, Edo state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened in a local lodge where Paul and Oro had gone to have sex on Thursday, September 5.

The state Police Spokesman, SP Moses Joel Yamu, said the teenager stabbed the woman during an altercation after they ended the sexual act.

As reported by The Punch, Yamu said the victim was rushed to a hospital on Upper Ekenwan Road where she died and her body was deposited in the hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

“On 05/09/2024 at about 12:00 noon, operatives of Evbuotubu Division acting on information, arrested one Kingdom Paul ‘m’ 18yrs who stabbed one lady named Victory Oro ‘f 38yrs in a lodge where they went to have fun.

“The victim was immediately rushed to Supreme Hospital, Upper Ekenwan where she gave up the ghost. Her corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing.”

The teenager confessed to the crime, stating that he attached the woman despite having earlier agreed to pay her N2,000 for the encounter, The Sun reports.

Paul stated this while he was being paraded at the Police Command headquarters in Benin City, on Friday, September 6.

