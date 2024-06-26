Ibrahim Yahaya, a young man aged 25, has been sent to an early grave following the grave action of his wife in Yobe state

His wife, Zainab Isa, aged 22, reportedly killed Yahaya, after having a heated argument with him

DSP Dungus Abdulkareem, the spokesperson for the Yobe state police command, confirmed the development in a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday, June 26

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Damaturu, Yobe state - A housewife has reportedly stabbed her husband to death with a knife at Abbari ward of Damaturu, the state capital, following a violent argument.

Yobe state police react as wife kills husband. Image of police IG for illustration. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

How the woman killed her husband, police speak

On Wednesday, June 26, the spokesman for the Yobe state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the development in statement made available to newsmen in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

As reported by Channels TV, the police spokesperson identified the suspect as Zainab Isa and disclosed that the suspect who gave birth to her second child with her late husband, Yahaya Isah, in early June 2024 confessed to the crime.

According to him, the suspect further revealed her marriage had been marred by violence from the onset.

Abdulkarim revealed the suspect had been apprehended and brought to the Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the command, Daily Trust reported.

“The command is saddened by the unfortunate actions of a couple that led to the death of a promising young man due to the consequences of an abusive marriage,” he said.

“On 26-06-24, at about 1000hrs, the C Divisional Police Headquarters received a complaint from a neighbour in Abbari Ward, Damaturu, about a couple, Ibrahim Yahaya, 25 years old, and Zainab Isa, 22 years old.”

“The couple had a violent argument on the same date at about 0900hrs, which escalated into a scuffle. The wife used a knife to stab the husband in the chest, and he subsequently died from his grievous injury before the police rescue team arrived.”

Soldier allegedly stabs mechanic to death in Abuja

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that a mechanic identified as Yellow Bobo was allegedly stabbed to death by a soldier during an argument in Kugbo mechanic village along the Keffi-Abuja road in Abuja.

The soldier reportedly fled the scene after the incident. The incident sparked a crisis in the area, with an angry mob allegedly setting the soldier’s vehicle on fire.

Yusuf Mustapha, a mechanic in the area, disclosed that the police have taken up the matter and the venue of the incident to restore peace in the area.

Source: Legit.ng