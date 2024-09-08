President Bola Tinubu has been told to consider four of the #EndBadGovernance's agitators' demands

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner and public commentator, said considering some of the demands would give President Tinubu the opportunity to breach the gap between his renewed hope agenda and Nigerians' aspirations

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Anifowoshe condemned the violence which erupted during the #EndBadGovernance

Following thorough scrutiny of the demonstrators' request, resident Bola Tinubu has been urged to consider four of the demands of the #EndBadGovernance protesters.

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner and public commentator, made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

EndBadGovernance: Demands Tinubu should consider Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Anifowosho said:

When considering the demands of the EndBadGovernance protesters, it’s important to acknowledge that while the violence and destruction that accompanied the protests were deeply abashing and saddening, many of their demands resonated with the aspirations of a better Nigeria.

Some of these demands, if embraced by the government, could pave the way for a more transparent, accountable, and prosperous nation. Interestingly, some of these demands align with President Tinubu’s own Renewed Hope agenda, suggesting that there is already common ground between the government’s vision and the people’s expectations.

She then went further to list the demands of the protesters President Tinubu should consider. They are:

Transparency and accountability in governance

"First and foremost, President Tinubu should prioritize transparency and accountability in governance. The call for public disclosure of public officials’ salaries and allowances, coupled with the reduction of these bloated benefits, would send a powerful message that the era of unchecked privilege is over.

"Establishing an emergency fund to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) would also be a game-changer. It would directly address the economic struggles faced by many Nigerians and promote entrepreneurship and job creation."

Nigeria's electoral reform

"The call for electoral reforms is another critical demand that Tinubu should consider. Ensuring the autonomy of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is essential for restoring faith in our democratic processes.

"Implementing electronic transmission of live electoral results would enhance transparency and reduce the potential for electoral fraud. Moreover, reopening national borders would boost trade, enhance economic growth, and foster regional cooperation, all of which are vital for a thriving Nigeria."

Restructuring the EFCC, judiciary and economic reform

"Reforming the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is another demand that aligns with the fight against corruption—a fight that Tinubu has vowed to pursue. Declaring a state of emergency on inflation is also crucial, as rising prices are eroding the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians and threatening the stability of the economy.

"Reforming the judiciary to ensure swift and fair justice would strengthen the rule of law and restore confidence in the legal system."

Public school mandate

"The demand for public school mandates, which would require children of all public officeholders to attend public schools in Nigeria, is a bold but necessary step.

"This policy would ensure that those who make decisions about education are personally invested in the quality of public schooling. Additionally, the demand that the government patronize made-in-Nigeria goods supports local industries, boosts the economy, and fosters national pride."

While condemning the violence that erupted during the protest, the lawyer maintained that some of the demands were opportunities for President Tinubu to breach the gap between his renewed hope agenda and the people's desire.

She added:

"While I find the violent means of expression during the protests saddening, many of the demands reflect the legitimate aspirations of the Nigerian people. President Tinubu’s administration should recognize that these demands are not just about criticism but are also about building a better future.

"By embracing these calls for transparency, accountability, electoral reform, economic support, and patriotism, Tinubu has an opportunity to bridge the gap between his Renewed Hope agenda and the people’s desires, setting Nigeria on a path toward true greatness. This is not just a matter of politics; it is a matter of national duty."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng