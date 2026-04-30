A businesswoman who recently installed a 2kVA solar inverter has mentioned the total amount she paid

She mentioned in the video the items she was able to power in her store with it and the number of panels

In the description of her TikTok video, she advised Nigerians on what to do amid power outages in the country

A Nigerian businesswoman who bought a 2kVA solar inverter 5 days ago has given a review and sent a message to people after using it.

The woman took to her social media page to share videos of her solar system just after she got it, as she began using it at her business place.

Lady shares what she powers in her store with 2kVA solar system. Photo Source: Tiktok/qwinteefoodmart01

Source: TikTok

Woman installs 2kVA solar inverter, mentions amount

In a post she made on her TikTok page 5 days ago, she explained that her husband supported her business a year after their wedding anniversary, after she told him what she wanted, which was a solar system for her shop.

Announcing the installation of the solar system at her business place, she wrote:

"1 year anniversary gift came earlier. My Obim said mention anything to support your business for our coming anniversary and consider it done. Latest solar owner in the chat, no more 5k fuel every night. Thank you my husband."

She wrote in another video:

"Goodbye to blackout and fuel expenses."

Businesswoman reveals total cost of 2kVA solar inverter installation. Photo Source: Tiktok/qwinteefoodmart01

Source: TikTok

Days after the installation of the solar system, @qwinteefoodmart01 took to her page to explain that people have been asking her several questions about her solar system, especially the price.

Her statement read:

"I've been getting a lot of questions concerning my last post on the solar I just bought. No, it's not a solar generator, it did not come with a freezer."

"I bought the solar alone, and it comes with an inverter, a 2kVA inverter. It comes with lithium battery."

"It comes with 4 panels. The panels you're seeing are taller than me. It's 450 watts. The solar system itself can power my two freezers, it's freezing so well."

She mentioned the price of the 2kVA solar inverter with 4 panels:

"All it costs is 1.4 million naira."

In the description of the TikTok video, she sent a message to people:

"Get that solar for your business or house if you have the money."

Reactions as woman installs solar inverter

Adewemimo Temitope said:

"They keep advertising lithium batteries like we have not being using it before .laptop batteries naa lithium he Dey use that your phone battery was spoil last year is using lithium batteries."

tolucious said:

"I did mine 1.5 but naa tubular dz year guy give me ooo not lithium battery.. Chaii."

Tonia Anwana noted:

"Did u pay tax on the solar?? bcos Lagos State is collecting."

MUMMY F3 shared:

"Congratulations to you sis. Pls I need the engineer contact too."

Abiola Salau Zainab noted:

"May god bless you, sis, and someone told me it is 3 million she bought it."

Official Tiwatope said:

"Sorry sis is the fridge or the freezer among the 1.4m."

Celebrity mother added:

"1.4million otida. God bless your business ma."

Oluwatumininu stressed:

"A send me the contact number of the engineer. Thanks."

Watch the videos below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has gone viral after sharing how he enjoys 24-hour electricity following the installation of a 6kVA solar inverter system with lithium batteries and multiple solar panels.

In a video, he explained the full breakdown of the project cost, including the inverter, batteries, panels, and installation expenses.

Man uses AC on 2kVA solar inverter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man has sparked reactions online after revealing how he powers an air conditioner, refrigerator, three TVs, and other appliances using just a 2kVA solar inverter system.

In a viral video, he showed his setup in his shop, including a 2kVA Sako inverter and a 3.6kWh 12V Derry lithium battery. He explained how he manages his electricity usage with smart switches and load control to ensure a steady power supply throughout the day.

Source: Legit.ng