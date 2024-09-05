Atiku Abubakar has hailed Aliko Dangote as Dangote Refinery begun the processing of petrol, describing it as a significant achievement for Nigeria

The former VP also criticized the APC-led government, accusing them of undermining private sector confidence through "ineffective and harmful" economic policies

Atiku urged the government to adopt supportive regulations to boost private sector investment and job creation, as he share his vision for the growth of Nigerian economy

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election has congratulated Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Group, on the launch of petrol from his refinery.

Atiku blasts Tinubu's government as Dangote petrol is ready for roll-out. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Aliko Dangote, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Atiku hails Dangote, slams Tinubu, APC-led govt

The former Vice President of Nigeria, in a statement shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, September 5, also criticized the All Progressives Congress(APC)-led federal government for its policies, which he claims undermine private sector confidence in Nigeria’s economy, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recall that on Tuesday, September 10, Dangote officially announced the launch of Premium Motor Spirit, or petrol, from its refinery.

At a press conference, Dangote described this milestone as a significant breakthrough for the country, which had previously not produced any petrol for many years.

Reacting, to the development on Thursday, Atiku said:

“Let me congratulate and appreciate the efforts of Alhaji Aliko Dangote as the Dangote Refinery begins production of PMS. It demonstrates his tenacity and ‘can do’ spirit and his belief in his fatherland.

“This remarkable accomplishment is beyond a demonstration of the business acumen of just one man. It is also a manifestation of what corporate Nigeria can do to recover the Nigerian economy and make it strong, dynamic, and resilient. This resonates with my dream of having an enlarged private sector presence in the Nigerian economy. I am an unrepentant advocate for a strong and visible participation of the private sector in strategic sectors of the economy, either alone or in partnership with the state.

“Nigerians are aware of the many obstacles Aliko had to overcome to achieve this win. If the private sector must step forward to invest, create jobs, and drive growth, the government must roll out more supportive regulations and deliver them efficiently. The worst damage done by the APC-led government since 2015 is to unleash difficult-to-implement-and-sustain ‘reform’ initiatives that erode private sector confidence in our economy and drive investors away from our shores.

“There are a few major milestones ahead as Nigeria journeys toward attaining energy self-sufficiency. I hope Aliko will continue to lend his unwavering support on this journey.”

After Dangote, another company gets license to produce fuel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Waltersmith Refinery has received approval from NMDPRA to expand its operations in Imo state.

With the new license, Waltersmith can now process 10,000 barrels per day of crude, up from the previous 5,000 BPD.

The company plans to increase the refinery’s capacity to 40,000 barrels per day in the months ahead.

Source: Legit.ng