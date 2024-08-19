Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has challenged President Bola Tinubu, to name the alleged sponsors of the nationwide hunger protests who have been reportedly arrested across the country.

Olanrewaju made the demand in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, while reacting to the report of the alleged foreign influence in the recently concluded hunger protests in the country.

Recall that some of the protesters in the northern parts of Nigeria started raising Russian flags during the protests in the northern parts of Nigeria, raising security concerns in some parts of the country.

He said:

"I will rate the protest very high because it showed that a lot of things are not right, and since this government was inaugurated, its been one problem to the other, one terrible policy to the other and its the right of the citizens to peacefully assemble to show discomfort on policies affecting them as stated in the constitution( section 40).

Nigerians are good people, very passionate and contemplative, but the APC-led administration has been taking Nigerians for granted since 2015, going against what it promised before grabbing power from the PDP in 2015. The change they promised is not a change from good to bad and worse compared to how we were prior to the emergence of the APC government.

Nigerians came out in numbers to express their dissatisfaction with the state of our economy (inflation ) and insecurity, and our voices were heard loud and clear. It was a successful event, and I extend my congratulations to brave Nigerian youths who came out to remind the government why it's important to do the right thing at the right time.

Source: Legit.ng